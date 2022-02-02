Genesee County, MI— COVID cases have decreased in Flint but have increased slightly for Genesee County overall, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

In Genesee County, confirmed cases increased from 3,817 to 4,065 for the week of Jan. 17. In Flint, cases decreased from 895 to 788 for the same week.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing positivity rate also decreased from 38. 7% to 32.7%, still higher than Michigan’s positivity rate of 27.1%.

Genesee County is also lagging behind the state in vaccination rates. According to FCHES, 58.5% of Michigan residents ages five and older are fully vaccinated, while in Genesee County 52.1% are fully vaccinated.