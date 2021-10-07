Genesee County, MI—Since last week, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County have increased slightly, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Genesee County dropped 19 cases from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, breaking an 11-week streak of increasing case counts. However, the week of Sept. 12 showed an increase once again.

In Flint, case counts have increased for 13 consecutive weeks. Current data shows cases in Flint rose slightly from approximately 115 to 119 from Sept. 12- Sept. 19. The case positivity rate increased from 8.8% to 9% for the week of Sept. 19, which is an overall decrease from a positivity rate of 10.9% reported at the beginning of September.

Genesee County data shows a decrease in cases from Sept. 12 – Sept. 19 in Genesee County. But as new data emerges, this number will “predictably increase” by next week, FCHES stated. As demand for testing has increased, case data has lagged. Testing labs across the state are backlogged, according to the FCHES.

Under federal recommendation, probable cases, defined as cases “determined by a rapid antigen test or individuals with COVID-like symptoms and a known link to a confirmed case” are now included in case counts, according to the FCHES.

Currently, 55.4% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose, while 50.9% are fully vaccinated.