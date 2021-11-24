Genesee County, MI— After months of slight fluctuations, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County have spiked, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Cases in Genesee County increased from 816 to 924 for the week of Nov. 7. In Flint, cases increased from 179 to 274.

Testing positivity rate has also increased from 19% to 22%.

The spike reflects statewide trends as Michigan is currently leading the nation in case rates and spread. Combined with a surge of influenza, hospitals around Michigan and Genesee County are nearing capacity.

Currently, 53.3% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose, while 48.5% are fully vaccinated.