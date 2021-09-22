Genesee County, MI— Though officials are awaiting more test results, current data suggests that COVID cases continue to climb in Genesee County and Flint for the eleventh week in row.

Current data technically shows a decrease in cases, but in a statement from Flint Community Health Equity Solutions officials said that the number will “predictably increase.”

That increase is expected due to growing demand for testing, causing a lag in data. Testing labs across the state are backlogged, according to FCHES. The week of August 29, initial reports showed 360 positive COVID-19 cases in Genesee County. By the time the lagging data came in, that number was 620, with 100 cases coming from Flint.

Health experts have said it takes approximately 2-3 weeks to have complete reporting on cases for any given week.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Under federal recommendation, probable cases, defined as cases “determined by a rapid antigen test or individuals with COVID-like symptoms and a known link to a confirmed case” are now included in case counts, according to the FCHES.

There were 214 probable cases for the week of Aug. 29 and 96 for the week of Sept. 5.

Missing race data also continues to increase, which limits health experts’ ability to “quantify racial disparities in COVID cases,” FCHES said. Just under half all cases reported in Flint for the week of Sept. 5 are of an unknown race.

Currently, 54.1% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 49.8% are fully vaccinated.