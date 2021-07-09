Genesee County, MI— For the tenth consecutive week, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County are decreasing.

Countywide, cases have decreased by 27% and 50% in Flint, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Overall, the county saw approximately 10 cases for the week with around 3 cases from Flint.

Testing positivity rate also declined from 1.3% to 1.1% across Genesee County.

According to FCHES, 20% of Genesee County residents ages 12-15 have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 15% are fully vaccinated.

At present, 42.9% of Genesee County’s total population of people over 16-years-old are fully vaccinated and 51.6% have received their first dose, according to the FCHES.

In June, the City of Mt. Morris had the highest number of COVID cases, about 140 cases per 100,000 people. Flint ranked 12th highest among Genesee County’s 28 municipalities.