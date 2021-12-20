Genesee County, MI— The Genesee County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Central Church of the Nazarene, and Shiloh Missionary Baptist will be closed from December 20, 2021, until January 4, 20221, according to the GCHD’s website.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only at the GCHD Burton clinic located at G-3373 Saginaw St. Those interested can call 810-237-4569 or 810-237-4540 for an appointment.

Pfizer (ages 5+), Moderna (ages 18+), Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+), and boosters shots will be available.