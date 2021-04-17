Flint, MI — The City of Flint income tax deadline has been extended to June 1, 2021 for those who live and/or work in the city.

“This extension is consistent with other government entities and allows us to accommodate residents during these challenging times,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

The IRS has changed the due date for federal returns to May 17, 2021. The extended City of Flint income tax deadline will allow filers to include a copy of the federal tax forms with their local tax return.

Tax forms are available in PDF format and in a fillable form version. Completed paper forms can be dropped off at the City of Flint Customer Service center or placed in the red dropbox in the front of the City Hall main entrance. Forms also can be mailed to:

City of Flint – Income Tax Department

PO Box 2055

Flint, MI 48501-2055

Here’s a checklist for filers to help avoid common tax-filing mistakes:

Sign the forms

Include payment, if needed

Make sure all necessary forms are included

Double check the mailing address

Using the correct amount of postage when mailing forms

To request an extension of the June 1 deadline, taxpayers can file form F-4868, which is available on the City of Flint website. Most filers qualify for an extension, but even with an extension filers need to pay their estimated tax liability. Federal and state extensions would need to be filed separately.

Call Customer Service at 810-766-7015 or email FlintTax@issi-central.com with any questions.