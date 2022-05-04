Flint, MI– The deadline to submit a claim for the Flint water crisis lawsuit settlement is May 12, 2022.

The $626.25 million settlement, announced in August 2020, will resolve all litigation related to the water crisis against the State of Michigan, the City of Flint, Rowe Engineering, and McLaren Hospital. It is one of the largest settlements in the state’s history.

The claims period began on Jan. 12, 2022 and will continue through May 12, 2022. Registering for the settlement is not enough. Those who registered must also submit their claims by May 12, and attorneys have urged residents not to wait until the last minute to compile proof and fill out the claims forms.

Those who filled out registration forms online should have been notified about the claims process by email.

Those who submitted a hard copy of a registration form should have received claims forms as a hard copy in the mail.

If a registrant has changed addresses, they need to alert the claims administrator to ensure they get the forms mailed to the correct place. To do that, or ask any other questions about the claims process, call (800) 493-1754 or email flintwater@archersystems.com.

According to the official settlement website, registrants should keep the claims administrator updated on any changes in contact information, including new addresses and email addresses, to ensure they are notified about the claims process. To do this, registrants can call the helpline or email flintwater@archersystems.com.

Also on the website are a number of resources and guides to filling out the claims forms, including documents entitled “Top 5 Helpful Tips for completing your Forms” and “Claims Form Guide.” There are Spanish and Arabic translations of all of these documents.

Once claims have been submitted, they must be reviewed and evaluated before any payments can be made.

The settlement prioritizes children, with 79.5% of funds allocated to minors, 15% for adults, 3% for property owners, and 2% for special education services in Genesee County, and 0.5% will go to business and economic loss.

The terms of the settlement are detailed in a 71-page agreement which can be viewed online here.