FLINT, MI – The Flint Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. invites the community to its Delta Red Carpet Event for The Color Purple Movie Premiere on Saturday, December 9, at 1 P.M. at the NCG – Trillium Cinema in Grand Blanc.

The Flint Deltas invite everyone to experience this bold new take on the beloved classic. Tickets are $30, including a movie ticket with free refills of popcorn and a soft drink. This event is to support the Mae Green Scholarship fund. Tickets can be purchased at upcoming ticket booths on Wednesday, November 29, from 5 to 7 P.M. and Wednesday, December 6, from 5 to 7 P.M., with the locations for both dates at the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library, Ennis Room, or online at flintdeltas.org/upcoming-events. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door on the day of the event.

The Flint Alumnae Chapter will also collect personal care items to fill blessing bags for the homeless on the dates of the ticket booths and at NCG Trillium on the day of the event.

This event is open to the public.

Delta Red Carpet Event: The Color Purple Private Movie Premiere

Saturday, December 9

1 P.M.

NCG – Trillium Cinema

8220 Trillium Circle Ave

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

The Flint Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a public service sorority serving the Flint community for almost 70 years.

Learn more about the Flint Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at www.FlintDeltas.org.