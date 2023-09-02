Flint, MI — The Detroit Cannabis Project (DCP), a cannabis business incubator, will be hosting a job fair at the Flint Development Center on Sept. 14, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DCP’s founder, Rebecca Colett, teamed up with JARS Cannabis and Flint musical artist and community organizer Jeff Skigh to put on the event.

Colett said her organization usually focuses on industry education and helping people build out their cannabis businesses, but she views job fairs as equally important to supporting cannabis operations and job-seekers across the state.

“We like to host these job fairs because we’re passionate about entrepreneurship, but we also understand the need for workforce development in the cannabis industry,” she said.

At the Sept. 14 event, Collet noted attendees can expect a variety of resource providers and employers — not just cannabis employers but also “companies that are friendly to people who may have cannabis convictions in their background.”

“We’re really passionate about that,” she said.

Collet added that she was also really passionate about creating space in the cannabis industry for people of color.

“As a woman of color in the industry, I’ve noticed not a lot of people that look like me, which was so concerning because, on the opposite side, people that look like me were getting arrested oftentimes for cannabis,” she said. “So, I decided to build this program to kind of be a bridge between people that came from similar communities as me but who want to get into the cannabis industry.”

As interviews may be conducted onsite during the fair, Colett encouraged attendees to bring resumes with them on event day and prepare by joining a job readiness webinar that DCP will offer on Sept. 7.

For his part, Skigh said he was glad to be involved in connecting FLint residents with DCP with the area’s blossoming cannabis industry.

“I think the job fair in general is just a good thing for the city,” he said. “But I do know that the cannabis industry is growing, especially in Flint. We got a new dispensary every weekend.”

Colett said that as of Aug. 29, there were about 15 companies already registered for the job fair.

Interested job-seekers can register for the event online through DCP’s website.