Flint, MI — Making good on a promise to bring design education opportunities to Flint, downtown’s BAU-HŌUSE will host an information session with Pensole Lewis College (PLC) on Aug. 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BAU-HŌUSE co-founder Lee Allen Jr. noted PLC will be onsite that Saturday “pretty much introducing the community to who they are, what they do, and what they can offer, as far as a design institution is concerned.”

As Flint Beat previously reported, Pensole Lewis College is a recently-reinstated HBCU focused on product creation, whether that be through marketing strategies or fashion and footwear design.

Allen said the upcoming event is meant to get Flint’s aspiring and active designers in the room to learn about the possibilities of formal education and training — and to hopefully kick off a series of workshops that will help them get admitted to PLC and similar schools.

“One thing that we’ve run into is a lot of designers … they don’t really know what the industry standards are for portfolio submissions or what tools are being used in design,” Allen said. “So in the future, these are going to be different workshops … to pretty much get people ready to apply to these different design programs.”

The event will include light refreshments and offer more information on Pensole Lewis College’s admission process, programs and partnership with BAU-HŌUSE.

The information session is free but registration is required. BAU-HŌUSE is located at 511 Buckham Alley in downtown Flint.