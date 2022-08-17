Flint, MI — The threat of rain didn’t stop thousands of electronic music fans, musicians, artists, designers and creatives of all stripes from converging on Downtown Flint, Mich. for the 10th anniversary of Drop Fest last Saturday, August 13, 2022.
The music festival, organized by Jerin Sage, featured headliners Marvel Years and DJ Swamp in addition to more than 100 other performers, bringing a variety of musical genres to a dozen stages spread throughout Downtown Flint. On top of the music, dozens of vendors offered products and services ranging from energy readings and wire-wrapped stone pendants to handmade masks and paintings.
Take a look for yourself in the photos below.