Flint, MI — The threat of rain didn’t stop thousands of electronic music fans, musicians, artists, designers and creatives of all stripes from converging on Downtown Flint, Mich. for the 10th anniversary of Drop Fest last Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The music festival, organized by Jerin Sage, featured headliners Marvel Years and DJ Swamp in addition to more than 100 other performers, bringing a variety of musical genres to a dozen stages spread throughout Downtown Flint. On top of the music, dozens of vendors offered products and services ranging from energy readings and wire-wrapped stone pendants to handmade masks and paintings.

Take a look for yourself in the photos below.

DJ Bbumpz headbangs as he performs his set on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Heather Ludowe-Smith and others dance on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tyrone “SALVO!” Robbins, Eddie Taylor, Ricky “Roo” Jankowski and Olumide Soyode, who traveled from Chicago for the festival, dance on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tyrone “SALVO!” Robbins, Eddie Taylor and Ricky “Roo” Jankowski dance on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Festival Attendees gather on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Hannah McGinlay hula hoops on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Matthew Schultz, born and raised in Flint, jump kicks bubbles he blew during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Event supervisor Roby Lee talks to vendor Mike Palitti who pushed his cart full of light-up masks, bubble wands and more, during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Ryan Murdock, who traveled to Drop Fest from Clio, Mich. juggles devil sticks during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Murdock is part of a group of performance artists called Phoenix Sticks, he said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Asa Zuccaro points at the camera while DJing in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dark Moon Collective’s Bowler Bear shreds a guitar solo while performing on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Leah Bauman poses for a photo in front of her paintings set up in her shop on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Leah Bauman’s paintings rest on the table of her shop on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based visual artist Amanda LaFata, also known as Ibuprophen Ubuprophen, sets up her handmade clothes and paintings during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mikayla Gilman shows the handmade pendants on display in her shop Ethereal Ecclectics, started with her business partner Amber Lynne, to Kathy Penn during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Handmade necklaces hang from a display at Ethereal Ecclectics, a metaphysical goods shop started by Mikayla Gilman and Amber Lynne, during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Anna Christian, Stacy Yurby and Jack Yurby look at handmade glasses made by Alexandra McGowan, of the shop Nana’s Creations, during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Leo Freire shows off his skeletal mask during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ella and Sawyer pose for a photo while drawing in chalk on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ash Vaughn, Aspen Hews, Ellie Hews, and Possum Chonce look at plushies at the Zero Knots Given shop during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A handmade plush octopus rests on the tabe of Zero Knots Given, a crochet shop started by Kaitlynne Elder, during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Elder has been making plushies since she was 13 years old, she said, and vending at this year’s Drop Fest was her first time setting up her shop at an event. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Stephen “Shipwreck” Shippritt poses for a photo with his mother, Gina Shippritt, in front of his clothing shop Savage Village in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Stephen upcycles and modifies clothing, often tie dying and printing on vintage shirts and pants. Gina came to help him set up, she said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Love Kisses Sunny during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The two together run Rave Tourz, a company that hosts silent discos at festivals. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Gazoo and DJ Instar play music for the silent disco in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sorceress DJs on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Red Mage dances while Sorceress DJs during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Madisson Gordon sells a necklace to Isabella Keasler from her shop, The Emgee, set up on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Customers look at jewelry, pins and other goods sold at The Emgee, a shop set up by Madisson Gordon on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based visual artist Venus Blu, Flint-based photographer Jana Suppes, who runs Sugar Leaf Photo Co. and Tai Ayala hug on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based visual artist Julian Pacella paints in his tent on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based visual artist Julian Pacella hugs his father Anthony Pacella in his tent on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Festival Attendees gather in Buckham Alley and on the Rutherford Parking Structure during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Adam Scott Green paints a moon on Jessica Kudlick in the Human Canvas Project’s tent in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Angela Florida paints a sports jersey onto Jay Slater in the Human Canvas Project tent in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Slater is a photographer from Detroit, Mich., who was hired to document Drop Fest, he said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Andrew Kuching and Terrance Logan hug in Brush Park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Danielle Cooley tries on a skull mask made by Darwin Tobias in Brush park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Darwin Tobias holds up a skull mask he made in Brush Park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ruse performs a song on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lilei McCarty points to a wire-wrapped pendant made by Nick Suttles, who set up his shop Skittles Wraps in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Kambur DJs on Second Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Old bottles recycled into light fixtures rest on the table of Mayhem Designs, a shop started by Angel Hall, during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Hall creates these lamps and more for her Etsy page, Angel Eye Creations. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A monster truck drives down Saginaw Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Beatz Bugabi DJs in Hoffman’s Deco Deli & Cafe during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Daria Karpelenia and Elliot Konieczka pose for a photo on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Kota Miller blows bubbles with a plastic Minecraft sword on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Nicole Foster and Tyler Asbury pose for a photo on Saginaw Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Festival attendees gather in Brush Park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Singer/songwriter Victoria “Emmbers” Hill dances in Brush Park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Zach Barnhart holds Heinz and Stella Blue the dogs in Brush Park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Stella Blue belongs to Grateful Dave, who named her after the Grateful Dead song of the same name. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mike Everett and Leo Anthony Everett pose for a photo in Brush Park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Kenny, Adrian Pantera, Morgan Sams and Kimora pose for a photo in Brush Park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kaitlin, Lia and Bryce Starr dance in Brush Park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

CJ Poink and Cassie Kirk roll up the carpet they set up for their shop next to Brush park during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Stephon Glass poses for a photo on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Majick in Motion Belly Dancers perform on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A member of the Majick in Motion Belly Dancers performs on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Twan$olo performs his set on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sarah Crilley hula hoops on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Festival attendees dance to a performance in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Kevin Pickelmann and Lunchbox watch a performance in Buckham Alley from the Rutherford Parking Structure during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tamara Klaty dances on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Festival attendees dance to Twan$olo’s set on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tijani Tunkara dances on stage while Twan$olo performs on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Eliyanna Marquez dances with Nate Ceaser while Marina Marquez dances with Josh Hammond on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Marina Marquez and Josh Hammond pose for a photo during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Eliyanna Marquez and Nate Ceaser pose for a photo during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A festival attendee shows the back of his shirt in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Shannon Lynne Davis and Christopher Chaney pose for a photo on stage on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Shannon Lynne Davis and Daria Karpelenia dance on stage on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A festival attendee hoists his child onto his shoulders while Darcy Smith and Tikeyah Allen dance on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Michael Sampson looks at art made by Kodama Psyokami in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Charlie Burt and Haley Orange, of Flint City Hard Cider, pose for a photo in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based hip-hop artist TEHCARi, of the local artist collective HIVE, poses for a photo in Buckham Alley during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Darcy Smith and Tikeyah Allen pose for a photo on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

FINGAROWL performs on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Erik Herner and Sarah Nuncio pose for a photo on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Festival attendees look up at the stage while FINGAROWL performs on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Festival attendees hold onto speakers and headbang while FINGAROWL performs on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Festival attendees dance on stage while FINGAROWL performs on First Street during Drop Fest in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)