Flint, MI—Ferris Wheel, a co-working space in downtown Flint, was purchased by Premier Security Solutions from Skypoint Ventures Sept. 29.

The sale price for the office building was not disclosed.

Premier Security Solutions is a Flint-based security guard service owned by Dan Forystek, a retired Flint police officer.

According to a press release, PSS began as a security provider for Powers Catholic High School in 2013 but has since branched out to other industries such as agriculture and automotive. It now has over 900 employees in multiple states.

“We are in a position to contribute to the positive impact in the Flint community,” said Forystek. “I look forward to learning more about the Ferris Wheel’s members and how PSS can continue to support small business in Flint.”

According to the press release, the business model and operation of the Ferris Wheel will remain the same, but Heather Kale, general manager for the office building, did clarify there would be one change.

“Premier Security solutions will be moving from the Dryden over to the seventh floor in the Ferris wheel,” she said. “So, we will have to shift a handful of members around.”

Kale said that means a handful of the co-working space’s over 100 businesses will be relocated, but she had already had preliminary discussions with each of those companies.

When asked if any further changes can be expected, Kale said, “If anything, things will get better and there will be more amenities.”

The general manager, who is now employed by PSS, said she would like to see Ferris Wheel continue to be a reflection of the Flint community it was built by and serves.

“About 50% of our members are people of color. 50% of our members are women. I think that’s pretty phenomenal, and we hope to increase that momentum,” Kale added.