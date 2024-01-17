Flint, MI — The Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF) has appointed Dr. Omari Young to its Board of Trustees, effective January 1, 2024. The independent board of trustees is composed of respected community leaders from diverse backgrounds and governs the Community Foundation of Greater Flint’s funds and assets.

Young is a faculty physician with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, MI. He also serves as Program Director for the Residency Program in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Assistant Professor at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. During his training, Young developed a passion for gynecologic surgery and its impact on the management of minority patient populations.

As a trustee, Young plans to expand his community engagement with the greater Flint community. Young currently serves on the CFGF’s Arthur Tuuri Health Fund Advisory Committee and is a board member of the Crim Fitness Foundation and Genesee County Medical Society.

“The Community Foundation of Greater Flint is honored to welcome Dr. Omari Young to the board of trustees,” said Mark Miller, Interim President and CEO. “We look forward to leveraging Dr. Young’s expertise in health equity advocacy and community engagement as we collectively strive to enhance healthcare accessibility and well-being in our community. Young’s passion for serving underserved communities aligns seamlessly with our mission, and we eagerly anticipate the invaluable contributions he will bring to our ongoing efforts in enhancing the well-being of the Greater Flint and Genesee Community.”