Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering two no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics on April 29 and April 30. Both clinics will be offering first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Patients must be 18 or older. Here are the details.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505

Thursday, April 29 from 11:00 am – 3:00pm.

The clinic will take place indoors.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Friday, April 30 from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

The clinic will take place indoors.