Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering two no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics on April 29 and April 30. Both clinics will be offering first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Patients must be 18 or older. Here are the details. 

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505

Thursday, April 29 from 11:00 am – 3:00pm.

The clinic will take place indoors.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Friday, April 30 from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

The clinic will take place indoors.

Carmen Nesbitt

Carmen Nesbitt is a journalist with diverse experience in news reporting and feature writing. She wrote for Hour Detroit and SEEN Magazine before joining the Flint Beat news team as an education and public...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *