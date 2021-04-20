Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering two no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics on April 20 and April 21. Here are the details.

Flint Northwestern High School

G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Tuesday, April 20th from 8:30am – 3:55pm

This is an indoor, Pfizer vaccination clinic available for those 16 and over. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Central Church of the Nazarene

Peak Building, 1205 W Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507

Wednesday, April 21 from 8:30 – 2:55pm

This is an indoor, Pfizer vaccination clinic available for those 16 and over. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

As cases continue to rise in Genesee County, GCHD asks that residents continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and wash their hands.

A list of more vaccine sites in Genesee County can be found here.