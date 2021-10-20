Flint, MI—This year’s Southwestern Jaguars’ homecoming game promises to be a city-wide celebration of past and present Flint Community Schools students.

The Education Foundation for the Flint Community Schools, a nonprofit that supports educational opportunities for the district, is calling on all alumni to rally together for the Jaguars’ last game of the season Oct. 22 at Atwood Stadium.

Chair of the Education Foundation Joe Eufinger said it’s about showing support.

“It’s a chance for (alumni) to reconnect and a chance to support the Jaguars,” Eufinger said.

Alumni groups from now-closed schools like Northwestern, Central, and Northern said they plan attend, Eufinger said, adding that response to the event has “gone viral.”

Senator Jim Ananich, a Flint Schools alumnus, said he will also make an appearance, Eufinger said.

The Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame is stepping up to show their support, too, and has donated funds for 100 Flint Schools families to attend the game.

Tailgating is set to take place before the game from 5-7 p.m. in the Atwood parking lot. The first 500 people will receive a Jaguars pin.

The foundation will be giving away rubber footballs and launching Jaguars’ tee-shirts in the stands. They will also raffle off a “significant” prize. Those who purchase a ticket will be automatically entered in the drawing.

“We know the Flint Schools have had difficulty,” Eufinger said. “The thing that we see is that, despite the negative press the schools might get, there are a lot of teachers and support staff who are doing tremendous work in the buildings. We want to show people that the schools are alive, and that people are trying.”

The Jaguars will take on Imlay City at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.