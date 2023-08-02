Flint, MI — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), is hosting a meeting to discuss environmental cleanup activities occurring at Buick City on August 2, 2023.

Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust (RACER) is tasked with cleaning up the site, located at 902 East Leith St.

The informational meeting will be hosted today, in person, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle, which is located at 930 East Myrtle Ave.

AGENDA

6:00 p.m. Open House – The community is invited to meet one-on-one with EGLE staff. Questions and conversation with staff are welcome.

6:45 p.m. Presentation– Learn about past operations at the site, what has been done to identify and remove the contamination, on-going work needed to address the contamination, and what is known about site redevelopment.

7:15 p.m. Informational Session – The community is invited to ask questions of a panel of representatives from EGLE.

BACKGROUND

Since August 27, 2022, RACER and Ashley Capital, operating as Flint Commerce Center, LLC, the prospective purchaser of the Buick City site, have submitted multiple documents to EGLE. These documents proposed well abandonment, additional property use restrictions, concrete slab removal, and other activities.

Additional corrective measures being considered for onsite contamination include soil consolidation, groundwater treatment, and sewer bulkheading, to prevent contaminant migration.

RACER seeks to sell 293 acres of the site to be redeveloped into the Flint Commerce Center, a potential 3.5 million square foot industrial distribution center for prospective businesses.

EGLE is currently reviewing the submitted documents to ensure that the proposed actions pose no risks to human health or the environment, and that they comply with the following: the 2020 Corrective Action Consent Order executed with RACER; Part 111, Hazardous Waste Management, of the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended, (Act 451); the applicable portions of Part 201, Environmental Remediation, of Act 451; and the administrative rules promulgated pursuant to these parts.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Up-to-date information on the on-going corrective action efforts at the RACER Buick City site is available at Michigan.gov/BuickCity. For electronic updates related to RACER Buick City, subscribe to our Materials Management News and Info topic. For questions about the redevelopment or cleanup activities, please contact Tianna Kilgore at 517-230-4395 or KilgoreT@Michigan.gov.