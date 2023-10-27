Flint, MI — An election commission meeting has been set to analyze recall language filed against Flint City Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter.

The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2023 in Judge Jennie Barkey’s courtroom at the 7th Circuit Court in downtown Flint. There, the commission will determine whether the language submitted is factual and clear.

The language, submitted by former Flint City Councilman Wantwaz Davis, cites Winfrey-Carter’s abstention from voting on “Resolution #230167, the yearly fiscal budget” at a special council meeting on June 8, 2023.

Previous to this language being filed, Davis’ third attempt at recall language against Councilwoman Winfrey-Carter failed due to there not being a hyphen between Winfrey and Carter in the councilwoman’s last name.

The language followed similar wording to petition language Davis filed on Sept. 12 and Sept. 27, both of which were also voted down by the Genesee County Election Commission.

The first was denied in late September for not specifying what the resolution listed was about. The second was denied on Oct. 10 for multiple spelling errors.