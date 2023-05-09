Flint, MI—City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is proud to announce that Emily Doerr has accepted the position of Director of Planning & Development and will begin June 12, 2023.

“Emily Doerr brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in municipal and state government and will spearhead the transformation of our Planning and Development Department into a concierge service for both residents and businesses,” Mayor Neeley said. “This one-stop shop for business development will include licensing, inspections, planning, zoning, and other services to grow Flint’s economic ecosystem.”

Doerr is a Flint resident and currently leads the Michigan State Land Bank Authority. She previously served as Community Economic Development Program Manager for the City of Flint’s HOME, Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs.

“I’m excited to return to the City of Flint and work alongside Mayor Neeley to support the hardworking staff in the Planning and Development Department,” Doerr said. “I look forward to engaging community stakeholders and Flint business owners with a customer service-oriented mindset.”

A forthcoming resolution for Doerr’s appointment will be presented to Flint City Council.