Flint, MI — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede will be joined by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and other local officials at a virtual press conference on Monday to provide an update about the city’s drinking water system.

Details

When: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Dec. 7

Where: Virtual Zoom Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86365117936; or call-in: 929-436-2866, Meeting ID: 863 6511 7936