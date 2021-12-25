Flint, MI— Starting in 2022, every baby born at Hurley Medical Center will receive a backpack style diaper bag called “Baby’s First Bag” to commemorate their birth.

The idea came after workers in the Labor & Delivery unit saw a need for a special item to give to new parents, according to a news release.

Members of the Hurley Children’s Hospital’s Credit Unions for Kids Advisory Council worked with CO-OP Financial Services to raise more than $30,000. Eight local credit unions donated to fund the project.

“Our hope is that these diaper bags will serve as a positive reminder of the birthing journey new families experience at Hurley, and of the wonderful credit unions in our community who seek to support and serve them,” Brooklyn Kennings, assistant director for Children’s Miracle Network Programs, said.

Representatives from each credit union worked with volunteers from the Hurley Foundation to pack the custom diaper bags for the new year. The bags contain newborn essentials and helpful information for families and their new babies.