Flint, MI– An explosion stemming from a house on Flint’s west side could be heard for miles Monday night.

On Nov. 22, around 9:30 p.m. Flint police and fire departments responded to a house fire on Hogarth Ave. The Flint Township Police Department and Michigan State Police were also on the scene.

Residents in homes nearby reported that the fire had spread to at least two other houses, and that windows in nearby homes blew out. Multiple Flint residents reported that they had heard the boom from several miles away.

The Flint Police on the scene said it was too early to comment on the situation.

Eighth ward Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer arrived on the block, and said he had been attempting to make contact with Mayor Sheldon Neeley to provide shelter for residents who are impacted by the fire.