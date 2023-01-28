Flint, MI—Through classics like Bill Withers “Grandma’s Hands” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Flint-based musician Anthony Feimster, also known as Feimstro, transported Comma Bookstore and Social Hub back in time with his “That ’70s Show” concert on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

“Ya dig?” Feimstro asked. Flint answered with a resounding “right on,” based on the number of people packed into the bookstore. Concertgoers dressed to impress, too, with many bringing out their funkiest threads for the occasion.

Check it out in the photos below:

Feimstro takes the stage during his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Feimstro plays the piano and sings during his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Coreyeon Ingram riffs on the guitar during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Backup singer Natasha Griffin (left) plays the tamborine while fellow backup singer Jarielle Nettles (right) smiles during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Caleb Robinson plays the drums during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Leland Bailey (left) and Le Bailey smile as they watch Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The audience gets on their feet during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Israel Conerly sips a drink during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dominique Prince (center, right) sings along during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Feimstro sings during his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Concertgoes get into the funk during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A concertgoer slides onto the dance floor during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Feimstro plays the piano during his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Feimstro plays the piano and sings during his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Hats from Feimstro’s clothing line YAKO rest on a shelf during his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Alonna Tipton hangs out during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Leland Bailey (center, left) looks to the camera while watching the show with Le Bailey (center, right) and Dr. Tonya Bailey (right) during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Leah Feimster (left) hangs out with friends during her husband Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dorian Jackson (left) and Egypt Otis (right), owners of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub, hang out after Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Feimstro sports a peace sign necklace during his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Feimstro smiles during his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jarielle Nettles (right) sings during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Concertgoers watch as others slide onto the dance floor during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jarielle Nettles sings during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Germanius Major, owner of Sound Mind Productions poses for a photo as he packs up his audio equipment after Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Concertgoers help clear out chairs to create a dance floor during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A concertgoer dances during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A concertgoer dances during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dominique Prince takes to the dance floor during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Concertgoes dance during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A concertgoer dances during Feimstro’s That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Leah Feimster (center) smiles as her husband Feimstro calls her up to dance with him during his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Feimstro points to a friend after his That ’70s Show concert at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)