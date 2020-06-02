Fish the Bricks returns to Flint

Flint, MI–The Flint River Watershed Coalition is excited to announce the return of the Fish the Bricks fishing tournament.

In prior years, we assisted the efforts of the City of Flint Downtown Development Authority during the June Free Fishing weekend to bring anglers of all ages and abilities to Fish the Bricks. With various construction projects on the river in downtown Flint – including the Consumers Energy clean up and the removal of the Hamilton Dam – we’ve had to put the tournament on hold the last few years.

But this year, we’re back! Join us for the 2020 Fish the Bricks Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Piper Legal. Things will look a little different in 2020, given the limits on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But we’re sure everyone will have a great time fishing the Flint River, while competing for great prizes and bragging rights.

Event Details

Dates – June 13-14. This is the State of Michigan’s Free Fishing Weekend, when requirements for fishing licenses are waived, allowing anyone to get out and explore the great sport of fishing.

Location – This year, feel free to fish ANYWHERE in the Flint River watershed. With limits on crowd size, we’re not able to host a day long event in downtown. Instead, find your favorite fishing spot, drop your line, and then share your catch on social media with the one or more hashtags—#FishTheBricks2020, #FishWhisperer, #ReelChamp—or share directly on our event page. You also can email your submissions to adarzi@flintriver.org.

Stay Connected – Regularly check our Facebook and Instagram pages – we’ll provide tips and inspiration each day throughout the event and recognize the amazing efforts of our participants.

Safety First

In these times of social distancing, we’ve got a handy metric for you: while on the river, be sure to stay at least a fishing pole’s length apart from your fellow anglers.

All participants must follow state laws, while participating. “All fishing license fees will be waived for two days. A Recreation Passport will NOT be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply.” For more information from the DNR go to https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79119_79146_84107—,00.html

Enter to Win!

Because we are not able to confirm catches this year, we are not able to award prizes for the largest catch. Instead, everyone who documents their catch and shares it with us (either via social media or by email) is entered to win the title of Fish Whisperer as well as some fabulous prizes! That doesn’t mean you don’t get bragging rights for your monster catch. When you take your photo, we encourage you to use something to show the scale (your arm, your pole, a ruler, whatever you can find in your surroundings) to show everyone just how big that fish really is.

Prize categories include

Fish the Bricks 2020 Fish Whisperer, and Fish Whisperer Jr. All who participate will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including gift cards to local tackle shops, fishing gear, and hand tied fish ties from some of our favorite fly-tying artisans. Updates on available prizes will be posted on the event page.

Reel Champ. Any unique, quirky, unexpected, or outright weird finds will be entered for a chance to win our first ever "Reel Champ" Award. Items will be put to a public vote and the winner will receive a prize and bragging rights!

Participants can connect with Anna Darzi with any questions or to share their successes at adarzi@flintriver.org.