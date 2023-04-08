Flint, MI—With construction work beginning April 10 on downtown Saginaw Street, the City of Flint launched a new website to help residents and visitors navigate the two-year project.

The site, fixthebricksflint.com, was created as part of the City’s contract with Wade Trim, the firm overseeing the water main replacement for the roadway, according to Mark Adas, Flint’s city engineer.

Fix the Bricks Flint’s homepage features a progress bar for the construction project—which will see Saginaw Street’s iconic bricks restored and new curbs, sidewalks and water main installed—as well as “Frequently Asked Questions” and lane closure and detour information.

According to the site, “a massive public works project” last restored Saginaw Street’s bricks in 1936 through the Works Progress Administration.

Work on Saginaw Street’s more recent restoration is scheduled to begin Monday and run until late July, pausing for August’s downtown annual events like Back to the Bricks and the Crim Festival of Races, before resuming after Labor Day.

That timeline covers about four blocks of road work, from Court Street to First Street, though the project is meant to extend a few more blocks to downtown Flint’s Riverbank Park area.

The newly launched website does not specify when work will take place for the remaining roadway, stating instead that construction up to First Street “is scheduled to be complete before winter.”