The Flint experience is not monolithic and its nightlife shows just how diverse the community is. Whether people are just hanging out listening to jazz, performing on an open mic, dancing in the club, or playing a game of billiards, the city has something to offer.
Check out these images of just a few of the many places to enjoy Flint’s nightlife.
Rube’s Bar & Grill
1117 N Chevrolet Ave, Flint, Mich.
Down the Tracks
2310 W Court St, Flint, Mich.
The New Misty 50’s, now Diablo Social Lounge
6710 Clio Rd, Flint, Mich.
Sherman’s Lounge
6710 Clio Rd, Flint, Mich.
The Loft
515 Buckham Alley, Flint, Mich.
Vibez
5533 North Saginaw Street, Flint, Mich.
Club Quorum
3212 Saginaw St, Flint, Mich.
Flint City Hard Cider Co.
610 Martin Luther King Ave, Flint, Mich.
Vets Club
2408 Saginaw St, Flint, Mich.
The Golden Leaf Club
1522 Harrison St, Flint, Mich.
It is nice know that Flint has places to go to, and unwind. Listen to some good music, also to feel safe.
