The Flint experience is not monolithic and its nightlife shows just how diverse the community is. Whether people are just hanging out listening to jazz, performing on an open mic, dancing in the club, or playing a game of billiards, the city has something to offer.

Check out these images of just a few of the many places to enjoy Flint’s nightlife.

Rube’s Bar & Grill

1117 N Chevrolet Ave, Flint, Mich.

Buffie Johnson, 29, of Flint, Mich., lines up a shot during a game of pool at Rube’s Bar & Grill on April 7, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Rube’s Bar & Grill in Flint, Mich. on April 7, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Dwayne Corder, 57, of Flint, Mich. shoots pool at Rube’s Bar & Grill on April 7, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Charles Toines, 55, of Flint, hangs out at Rube’s Bar & Grill in Flint, Mich. on April 7, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Down the Tracks

2310 W Court St, Flint, Mich.

The sun sets behind Down the Tracks, a bar on Flint’s west side on May 4, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bridget Rex, 33, of Flint, sits with her dog Echo on the pool table at Down the Tracks. Rex was previously the bar manager for three years but still comes to visit with Echo. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bartender Randi Morrow, 40, of Flint, Mich. awaits customers at Down the Tracks on May 4, 2022. Morrow has been bartending there for about a year. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The New Misty 50’s, now Diablo Social Lounge

6710 Clio Rd, Flint, Mich.

Montrell Cannon, 42, of Flint, bartends at The New Misty 50’s on the north side of Flint, Mich. on April 12, 2022. Cannon has been bartending there for about 7 months and says he loves serving the crowd that comes in. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

OJ Jackson, 51, of Flint, DJ’s at The New Misty 50’s on the north side of Flint, Mich. on April 12, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Roberta Short, of Flint, makes tacos in the kitchen of The New Misty 50’s on Clio Road on the north side of Flint, Mich. on April 12, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Richard Seaman, of Flint, poses for a photo inside The New Misty 50’s on Clio Road on the north side of Flint, Mich. on April 12, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bar patrons at The New Misty 50’s on the north side of Flint, Mich. sing karaoke on April 12, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Roberta Short, of Flint, says goodbye to bar patrons behind The New Misty 50’s on Clio Road on the north side of Flint, Mich. on April 12, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sherman’s Lounge

6710 Clio Rd, Flint, Mich.

Guests dance to the band Bullhonky Deluxe at Sherman’s Lounge on the south side of Flint, Mich. on April 9, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Sherman’s Lounge on the south side of Flint, Mich. on April 9, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Bullhonky Deluxe at Sherman’s Lounge on the south side of Flint, Mich. on April 9, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Sherman’s Lounge on the south side of Flint, Mich. on April 9, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Remington Hendrick and Marandyn Yager dance to the band Bullhonky Deluxe at Sherman’s Lounge on the south side of Flint, Mich. on April 9, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Loft

515 Buckham Alley, Flint, Mich.

A beach ball passes in front of Flint resident Ximena Kohn’s face during Latin Night at The Loft in downtown Flint, Mich. on April 27, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bar patrons dance at The Loft in downtown Flint, Mich. during Latin Night on April 27, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bar patrons dance on the dance floor of The Loft in downtown Flint, Mich. during Latin Night on April 27, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Asa Zuccaro DJ’s a Latin Night party at The Loft in downtown Flint, Mich. on April 27, 2022. Zuccaro started doing regular Latin Nights at the Loft to provide a party space for the Latinx community with cultural music. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Loft bar owner Rodney Ott releases fake $100 bills onto the dance floor during Latin Night on April 27, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Vibez

5533 North Saginaw Street, Flint, Mich.

Bri Jones, of Nashville, TN, dances with friends at Vibez nightclub on the north side of Flint, Mich. during the Last Night Out (Sundays at Vibez) event on April 10, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Ericka Woodberry sits at a booth in Vibez nightclub on the north side of Flint, Mich. during the Last Night Out (Sundays at Vibez) event on April 10, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Bri Jones, of Nashville, TN, dances at Vibez nightclub on the north side of Flint, Mich. on April 10, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Vibez nightclub on the north side of Flint, Mich. on April 10, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Artist Bella Sunshiine and Shawndriekia Cooper, of Flint, gaze in the mirror at Vibez nightclub during the Last Night Out (Sundays at Vibez) event on the north side of Flint, Mich. on April 10, 2022.

Club Quorum

3212 Saginaw St, Flint, Mich.

The crowd at Club Quorum on the north side of Flint, Mich. waits for performances by Flint rapper Louie Ray and New York rapper Dave East on Feb. 13, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint rapper Louie Ray performs at Club Quorum on Feb. 13, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint rappers YSR Gramz (center) and Krispy Life Kidd (right) at Club Quorum on Feb. 13, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint City Hard Cider Co.

610 Martin Luther King Ave, Flint, Mich.

The band Butchcraft plays a show at Flint City Hard Cider in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 3, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The crowd moshes, a dance where people collide into each other typically done to rock music, during a show at Flint City Hard Cider Co. in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 3, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Fans sing during Steam Roller’s performance at Flint City Hard Cider Co. in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 3, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) The crowd at Flint City Hard Cider Co. in downtown Flint, Mich. dances to the band Butchcraft on June 3, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The band Steam Roller plays a show at Flint City Hard Cider Co. in downtown Flint, Mich. on June 3, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Vets Club

2408 Saginaw St, Flint, Mich.

Bar patrons gather at the Vets Club on the south side of Flint, Mich. on April 29, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Club goers pour a shot of Patron at the Vets Club on the south side of Flint, Mich. on April 29, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Club goers dance at the Vets Club on the south side of Flint, Mich. during R&B Thursdays on April 29, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Deniro Johnson, of Flint, sits in a booth at the Vets Club on the south side of Flint, Mich. during the R&B Thursdays event on April 29, 2022. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Golden Leaf Club

1522 Harrison St, Flint, Mich.

Incorporated in 1921, the Golden Leaf Club has been a community staple for 100 years. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)