Genesee County, MI— Cases in Flint and Genesee County have continued to increase each week, now marking the county as “high risk” for transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s risk metrics.

Recent data for the week of Aug. 15 shows that case positivity rate remained at 9% since the prior week, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Case data continues to lag significantly. Originally reported case counts for the week of Aug. 8 increased from 175 to 250 for Genesee County, with approximately 53 coming from Flint.

Current data for the week of Aug. 15 shows a decrease in cases from Aug. 8, but as new data emerges this number will “predictably increase” by next week, according to FCHES.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Missing race data is also increasing, which limits health experts’ ability to “quantify racial disparities in COVID cases,” FCHES officials said. Over half of all cases reported in Flint for the week of Aug. 15 are of an unknown race.

Currently, 27.3% of Genesee County youth ages 12-15 have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 21.9% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among residents over the age of 16 increased by less than one percent since the previous week. Approximately 54.6 % have received their first dose, while 45.4% are fully vaccinated.

Health experts have made it clear that it takes approximately 2-3 weeks to have complete reporting on cases for any given week. Recently, the data lag has been more significant. This means that numbers may be notably higher than Flint Beat first reported for the previous week.