Genesee County, MI— COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County decreased by 85% from January to February, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Genesee County confirmed 20,800 cases in January compared to 3,143 cases in February.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing positivity rate also decreased from 7.9% to 5.1%​.

In January, Flint had the 6th highest case rate in Genesee County and the lowest case rate in February.

As of March 8, 58.4% of Genesee County residents ages five and older have received their first dose while 53.5% are fully vaccinated.