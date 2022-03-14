Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Genesee County, MI— COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County decreased by 85% from January to February, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.
Genesee County confirmed 20,800 cases in January compared to 3,143 cases in February.
Testing positivity rate also decreased from 7.9% to 5.1%.
In January, Flint had the 6th highest case rate in Genesee County and the lowest case rate in February.
As of March 8, 58.4% of Genesee County residents ages five and older have received their first dose while 53.5% are fully vaccinated.