Flint, MI—Six Flint-area General Motors (GM) plants announced $270,000 of investment in Genesee County through grants to local organizations this year.

According to a company press release, GM’s Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, specifically supporting its corporate giving focus areas of climate equity, community development, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education, and vehicle and road safety.

This year’s grant recipients include:

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint

Communities First

Factory Two

Flint River Watershed Coalition

Friends of McFarlan Park

Kettering University

Neighborhood Engagement Hub

United Way of Genesee County

GM recognized the 2022 grant recipients on December 14, 2022, during a monthly Flint-Genesee Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Chad Pung, plant executive director at Flint Assembly, spoke on behalf of the local GM plants.

“I am simply amazed by the generosity of GM and our workforce,” Pung said. “I am equally impressed with what is being done in the local community by our grant recipients, and I appreciate the difference that these organizations can make with the proper resources.”

According to the company’s release, the six GM facilities involved in the grants are Customer Care and Aftersales – Burton and Swartz Creek, Flint Assembly Plant, Flint Engine Operations, Flint Metal Center and North American Engineering and Tooling Center.

“Flint is the birthplace of GM, and the company’s dedication to the city and Genesee County remains strong,” Pung said. “We are committed to serving and improving this great city and Genesee County, and all communities where GM employees live and work.”