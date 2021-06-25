Genesee County, MI—Residents who are unable to leave their home to due to a disability or for health reasons can now register online to receive their COVID vaccine at home.

The Genesee County Health Department has been offering at-home vaccinations for homebound residents since vaccines first became available in December 2020. But the GCHD launched online registration just last week.

“We’re just trying to make it a little bit easier for people to register so that we know where people are. That gives the senior centers and doctors’ offices, nursing facilities the ability to register them online, so that we all have them in one location,” Deputy Health Officer for GCHD Kayleigh Blaney said.

Blaney stresses that homebound is specific to those who cannot leave their home, whether they are on oxygen, paralyzed, or bed bound. If someone is able to leave the home, they do not classify as homebound, Blaney said, adding that the GCHD will take registrants “at their word.”

The registration portal is not limited to hospitals, nursing homes, or doctors’ offices, she said. Individuals or their caretakers can also sign up.

Blaney said to expect a small wait after registering as the GCHD coordinates their routes.

“We try and cluster people together so that we don’t waste vaccine doses,” Blaney said.

The registration portal can be found here. For further questions about the vaccine, call the COVID-19 hotline at 810-344-4800