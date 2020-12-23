Flint, MI— Within five days of receiving their first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, McLaren Flint Hospital and Hurley Medical Center have administered most doses to frontline staff and are awaiting next shipments.

Both hospitals began vaccinating employees Dec. 17 McLaren Flint was the first in Genesee County to vaccinate healthcare workers and held a press conference to document the historical event.

Staff at Hurley administered the vaccine later in the afternoon Dec. 17, but because they were “administered in an area not conducive to social distancing,” media was not allowed to attend, Hurley’s Marketing and Social Media Specialist Peggy Agar said.

Hurley initially received 975 doses and approximately 75 remain, Service Line Administrator John Stewart said.

The first vaccinations at Hurley went to a doctor, a respiratory therapist, a nurse and an environmental technician whose names hospital officials declined to share.

“Reception has been very favorable. It was a pretty efficient process. I think, for the most part, we’ve been successful and providing the frontline staff with access to vaccinations,” Stewart said.

McLaren Flint received 195 vials which were shared with McLaren Lapeer Region, Marketing Manager Sherry Farney said.

“The two hospitals have almost finished using this first allotment and the next allotment is expected to arrive this week,” Farney said.

Hurley and McLaren Flint officials said there have been no severe allergic reactions thus far.

“There’s been some localized tenderness at the needle insertion site and there’s been some reports of fatigue, but nothing significant,” Stewart said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine include:

Pain and swelling in the arm where the shot is administered

Fever

Chills

Tiredness

Headache

“Everyone’s hard work planning out the vaccine process is paying off, we are pleased with the efficient system we have in place,” Farney said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots to be effective. Frontline staff who have already been vaccinated will receive their second dose in January.