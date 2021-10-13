Genesee County, MI— Since the beginning of September, Flint and Genesee County have remained “high risk” for COVID transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s risk metrics.

Recent data by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions shows that testing positivity rate increased from 9% to 11% for the week of Sept. 26.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

During this same week, approximately 700 cases were confirmed in Genesee County with around 100 coming from Flint. Countywide, this was a slight increase from the previous week, Sept. 19. In Flint, cases decreased from the previous week.

FCHES reports that September saw an 115% increase in cases from August. Compared to all municipalities in the county, Flint showed the second lowest rate of new cases throughout the month. The City of Montrose had the highest rate.

As demand for testing increases, case data continues to lag significantly. Testing labs across the state are backlogged, according to the FCHES.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Currently, 55.2% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 46.1% % are fully vaccinated.

Health experts have made it clear that it takes approximately 2-3 weeks to have complete reporting on cases for any given week. Recently, the data lag has been more significant. This means that numbers may be higher than reported the previous week.