Flint, MI—The Flint Art Fair is set to return to the grounds of the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Flint Art Fair is a staple of summertime in Flint, and we’re so excited to be back on the grounds of the FIA for its 56th year,” said Jim Shurter, president of Friends of Modern Art, which presents the fair. “There’s something for everyone this weekend from great art to food and music.”

Shurter also noted that visitors to the art fair can also enjoy free admission to the FIA for Huntington Free Saturdays.

According to an FIA press release, the Flint Art fair is meant to “introduce original works from as many as 175 established and emerging artists from Michigan and beyond.”

Guests can expect artwork across multiple genres including ceramics, glass, painting, jewelry, fiber, metal, mixed media, photography, printmaking, sculpture and wood.

Admission to the Flint Art Fair is $5, though children ages 12 and under are free. Parking is also free.

The Flint Institute of Arts is located at 1120 East Kearsley St.