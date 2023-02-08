Flint, MI—Local boxer Tim Littles recalls running around the four corners of his Flint neighborhood in his early days of training. He’d go on to become an Amateur Light Middleweight Champion in 1985, and now, he and seven other Flint athletes will be inducted into the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees during a reception at the Flint Public Library, where it’s housed, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. But the real party is on March 26, when the Hall of Fame will hold its 37th annual induction ceremony and dinner.

In addition to Littles, this year’s class features Flint basketball stars Marty Embry, Kelvin Torbert, Yvonne Thompson, Andre Wiley and Coach Anthony “Tony” Holliday. The Hall of Fame is also bringing in football stars and brothers Fernando and Robaire Smith.

For tickets to this year’s Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, contact Alisa Peaks at (810)-577-8993 or info@gfaashof.org.