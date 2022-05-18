Flint, MI–Next month, Flint native Kyona McGhee will host an event geared toward dispelling “imposter syndrome” for women.

Called ‘Leaving My Mark,’ the event will be held June 18 at 1 Riverfront Plaza from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature a host of Black female entrepreneurs and performers like Nichole Lynel and Christianee Porter who each have thousands of social media followers.

“The purpose of the event is to allow people to see an intimate version of these women that we see every day on social media just killing it and doing these phenomenal things,” said McGhee, an attorney and the founder of Trademark My Stuff law firm.

“I’m sure we’re all guilty of comparing ourselves to these same women,” McGhee continued. “But when you hear their stories—and you hear them saying ‘you know, I deal with the same exact things’—everyone will walk away saying if she could do it, I can do it too.”

Imposter syndrome, or the “pervasive feeling of self-doubt, insecurity and incompetence despite evidence that you are skilled and successful” was originally studied by clinical psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes in the 1970s, who at the time termed the concept “imposter phenomenon” and noted it was much more prevalent in women than men.

McGhee said that is why her event is focused on women, but not just female entrepreneurs.

“It is for all women who have any dreams whatsoever,” McGhee said, adding that those dreams might include climbing the corporate ladder or being the best stay-at-home mom. “I want this event to be a refueling for all of us women who have just been completely drained and completely poured out during COVID. You come in here and you walk out like, ‘That is exactly what I needed.’”



More information and tickets for ‘Leaving My Mark’ can be found on the event’s web page.