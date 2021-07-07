Flint, MI—A photo gallery featuring work by Flint youths, Report for America fellow and Flint Beat photojournalist KT Kanazawich, and other professional photographers is coming to the city.

The gallery named ECHOES: Looking Back on Flint Amid COVID, highlights the many perspectives of life in Flint during the pandemic. From fear to hope and loss to love, the themes explored in the photographs aim to shine a light on the ways these different perspectives are all interconnected in ways that could easily escape the eye unless captured by a camera.

A collaboration between ART WORK Project’s Emerging Lens Fellowship Program, SBEV, News Movement and Flint Beat, the gallery’s opening reception will be held on Thursday, July 8 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sylvester Broomer Empowerment Village, where the exhibition will be on display until the end of July.