Flint, MI—Flint Beat won ten awards from the Michigan Press Association for its 2021 coverage, including “News Media Publication of the Year,” in the local circulation class.

“The team always inspires and amazes me with their dedication to not just the Flint Beat newsroom but also to the Flint community,” said Jiquanda Johnson, Flint Beat’s founder and publisher, in response to the award announcement. “They do the work and continue to push for quality journalism for Flint.”

The awards are part of the Michigan Press Association’s annual “Better Newspaper Contest” which, according to its website, receives thousands of member entries each year.

For the 2021 awards, entries were reviewed by the Arkansas Press Association and presented to winners in a virtual ceremony on March 17, 2022, for which Flint Beat’s team assembled in front of computer monitors in their Mott Park office.

“It’s clear the huge amount of work our collective newsrooms are doing all over the state to serve their communities,” said Paul J. Heidbreder, MPA President and publisher of the Traverse City Record-Eagle, who also served as master of ceremonies for the announcement. “Covering our beats is crucial work that supports the democratic process in each community in Michigan. … We have wonderful examples here of the tremendous talent we have in

our state.”

Flint Beat reporters (from left to right) Kate Stockrahm, Amy Diaz, Carmen Nesbitt, and Santiago Ochoa look over the list of winners from the Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on March 17, 2022. Flint Beat received 10 awards including “News Publication of the Year.” (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

Flint Beat received nine awards aside from Local News Media Publication of the Year, including first, second, and third place commendations for specific stories and the “Rookie Writer of the Year” award for reporter Amy Diaz.

“We will continue to work to tell Flint’s story,” Johnson said. “And I am grateful to have the privilege to be in a space where the community trusts us with their stories. Remember Flint has a voice. Flint Beat is a platform for those voices to be heard.”

Here’s the full list of Flint Beat’s 2021 MPA Better Newspaper Contest awards: