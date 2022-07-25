Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education approved a number of hires and a transfer of position on July 20, 2022. The annual salaries of these positions total nearly $406,000, excluding one with a wage of $30 per hour.

– Executive director of finance, effective as of July 21, 2022.  

– Director of operations and ancillary services, effective as of July 21, 2022. 

– Music teacher at Holmes STEM Middle School Academy, effective as of Aug. 1, 2022.  

– Induction coordinator, effective as of Aug. 1, 2022.  

– Executive assistant to the superintendent, effective as of July 21, 2022.  

– Grant procurement agent at the Title I Office, effective as of July 21, 2022. 

– Transfer from administrative assistant to the position of executive assistant to the superintendent, assigned to the Board, effective as of July 21, 2022. 

