Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education was forced to reschedule a committee meeting Dec. 9 after seven members were absent.

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Adrian Walker and Trustee Chris Del Morone were the only two board members present of out of seven.

“I apologize to the presenters here tonight, but we must cancel this meeting because we don’t have a quorum,” Walker said, adding that they would let the community know once the meeting has been rescheduled.

The board was slated to hear from Plante Moran regarding their progress on several building and property audits.

Superintendent Kevelin Jones was scheduled to do a presentation though the agenda did not specify the topic.

Additionally, information on other audits, financial reports, and federal awards were also on the agenda.

District officials did not respond to requests for further explanation of the absent board members by press time.