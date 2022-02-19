Flint, MI— After a nearly six-hour meeting, the Flint Community Schools Board of Education postponed approving a strategic plan until they hold a workshop. They scheduled one for Feb. 23.

Flint Schools has not updated their strategic plan–a document meant to guide an organization’s vision for the future–since 2017.

Last year, under former Superintendent Anita Steward’s direction, the plan was revised based on community feedback but it never saw board approval.

Superintendent Kevelin Jones presented it to board members during a meeting Feb. 16. He said the Michigan Association of School Boards reviewed the plan and gave positive feedback. He told board members it was a “living document” that is subject to change as the needs of the district evolve.

But some board members said they felt they hadn’t had enough time to review it.

Vice President Joyce Ellis-McNeal motioned to hold a workshop in lieu of passing the plan that evening. The motion passed 5- 2 with President Danielle Green and former Secretary Adrian Walker casting dissenting votes.

The plan includes priorities aligned to five areas: student focus, teaching, learning, culture and climate, staffing, and finance.

The workshop will begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Accelerated Learning Academy, 1602 S. Averill Ave.