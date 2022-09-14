Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education will review bids for the sale of multiple vacant properties during a Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 meeting.

“Our firm collected over a dozen bids since the July 1st bid opening,” said Philip Clark, an attorney for the law firm hired to support the school system’s property offloading, in an email.

According to Clark, those bids are for Dort Elementary, Johnson Elementary, King Elementary, Merrill Elementary, Stewart Elementary, Washington Elementary, Wilkins Elementary and Zimmerman Center.

“Dort Elementary seemed to garner the most interest,” Clark added.

The attorney said his firm is scheduled to present the bids at Wednesday’s board meeting, but clarified that although the school board plans to consider bids that evening, they may or may not award them at that time.

“The Board might have additional questions for bidders, or the Board might decide to postpone the timeline for bid submissions,” Clark said. “As the Notice of Conditions [in the proposal request] indicated, ‘The Board of Education expressly reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept the bid that the Board of Education, at its sole discretion, determines best serves the interests of the District.’”

The eight properties receiving bids represent a little more than half of the 13 vacant sites that the school board voted to offload in June of this year.

The remaining properties without bids are: Cook Elementary, Garfield Elementary, Lowell Middle School, Manley Elementary, and Williams Elementary.

Board of Education President Carol McIntosh did not respond to Flint Beat’s request for comment on the bid process by press time, but as of Sept. 12, 2022, all 13 properties were still listed on Flint Community Schools’ webpage as accepting bids.

The Wednesday meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Accelerated Learning Academy, located at 1602 S. Averill Ave. in Flint, Mich.