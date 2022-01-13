Flint, MI— The Flint Community Schools Board of Education elected new officers at their annual organization meeting Jan. 12.

Former Vice President Danielle Green will now serve as board president. She received four out of seven votes from board members.

Green succeeds Carol McIntosh who has served since Jan. 13, 2021.

Joyce Ellis-McNeal, former secretary, will step up as vice president. She received five out of seven votes.

Treasurer Laura MacIntyre will remain in her role. She received a unanimous vote.

Former Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Adrian Walker will now serve as board secretary. He also received a unanimous vote from fellow board members.

Chris Del Morone, who joined the board in September 2021 following the resignations of former board members Vera Perry and Diana Wright, will assume Walker’s duties as assistant secretary/treasurer.