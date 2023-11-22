Flint, MI — Flint-born Alex Grossman, a stand-up comedian, actor and filmmaker, will premiere his latest film, That’s Funny, at the FIM Capitol Theatre on Dec. 7, 2023.

That’s Funny follows Grossman, who plays a middle-aged man also named Alex, as he reconnects with old friends in Flint and other Michigan cities while preparing for an upcoming stand-up set. Along the way though, it becomes clear that Alex’s pursuit of comedy fame is causing him to miss out on his life’s more beautiful and important offerings.

“The story kind of led me [to] the idea of somebody wanting something,” Grossman explained. “They’re so focused on their goal that they’re not, you know, appreciating the journey.”

And while Grossman’s character may not always appreciate the journey, Grossman himself told Flint Beat how important it was to acknowledge his own journey in the film by returning to the Vehicle City and including other Flint natives in the cast and crew.

Starting from left: Mike Ramsdell (producer), Ben Cain (co-star) and Alex Grossman pose for a photo on the set of That’s Funny, a film by Grossman set to premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy Stephen Smith)

“Flint plays a central role in the movie and my life,” said Grossman, who now lives in Los Angeles. “I grew up in Flint. I went to Flint Central. Ben Cain, [who] I met at Flint Central, who’s my co-star: we’ve been friends ever since. And Mike Ramsdell, who produced the movie, I’ve known since I was a kid. He and I played soccer together.”

That’s Funny was filmed in Flint and throughout Michigan, including Hartwood Pines, Boyne City and Charlevoix as well as in Los Angeles. However, Grossman said he purposely peppered in a few specific nods for Flintstones, like a venue marquee denoting “Ready for the World” – a Flint R&B band from the 1980s.

“There are a lot of little things tucked away in there that people will notice,” he said.

And if Flint Easter eggs and Flint co-stars weren’t connection enough, Grossman and the rest of the film’s Flint natives — Cain, Ramsdell and cinematographer Stephen Smith — will be part of Q&A following the Dec. 7 premiere screening, moderated by Martin Jennings, Grossman’s and Cain’s former acting teacher at Flint Central.

“He’s a character,” Grossman laughed as he described chatting with his teacher to set up the panel. “This could just be the Marty Jennings show.”

That’s Funny is already streaming on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play and VUDU. It will premiere at the historic Capitol Theatre, located at 140 E. Second St., on Dec. 7 and screen for special one-night only showings at theaters across Michigan through Dec. 14. Tickets for all showings can be found here.