Flint, MI — Following a high school soccer showcase, the Flint City Bucks will hold an international friendly match Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, against the senior team of Toronto’s North York Academy.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at Kettering University’s iconic Atwood Stadium.

The Bucks’ match will cap off the inaugural Vehicle City Soccer Classic, a series of three

games featuring youth talent from six area high school teams:

1 p.m.: Milford High School vs. Lake Fenton High School

3 p.m.: Flushing High School vs. Carman Ainsworth High School

5 p.m.: Davison High School vs. Linden High School

The Vehicle City Soccer Classic, presented by the Vehicle City Sports Committee, was inspired by another high school sport exhibition, the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic, which features area football teams.

“With the success of Gridiron Classic and the increasing popularity of soccer, our sports committee felt the time was right to showcase our high school soccer players at a venue like Atwood Stadium,” said Judge Duncan Beagle, president of the Vehicle City Sports Committee.

Tickets to Saturday’s international match are $5 per youth and $10 per adult, though admission is complimentary for all Bucks and AFC season ticket holders.

Tickets to all three high school matches will be available for $5 at Atwood Stadium’s gates and include admission to the Bucks game.