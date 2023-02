Flint, MI—Pots and pans clanged as DJ Chef Nate, Chef Nate Brown and Chef Tony Vu bounced around the Flint Social Club kitchen in the Flint Farmers’ Market, sautéing shrimp, flame grilling steak and frying eggs for the 2nd Annual Brunch of Creatives hosted by Beats x Beers on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Check it out in the video below: