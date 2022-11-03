Flint, MI—In advance of next week’s general election, the City of Flint Clerk’s Office is reminding voters of deadlines and special hours for absentee voting.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. is the deadline for the City Clerk’s office to receive by-mail absentee ballot requests from registered voters in the City of Flint for the General Election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

Registered voters have the right to apply for, receive, and submit an absentee ballot in person at the City Clerk’s office until Nov. 7, 2022, at 4 p.m., the day prior to the election.

To allow Flint-registered voters to vote by absentee ballot over-the-counter, the City Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters who may not have mailed their completed ballots to the City Clerk’s office should feel free to use the secured ballot drop boxes, which are accessible 24 hours a day, up until 8 p.m. on election night.



The drop boxes are at the following locations:

In front of Flint City Hall (1101 S. Saginaw St.)

Between the Police and Fire Departments at City Hall

Fire Station 3 (1525 Martin Luther King Ave.)

Fire Station 5 (3402 Western Road)

Fire Station 6 (716 W. Pierson Road)

Fire Station 8 (202 E. Atherton Road)

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, voting precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The City Clerk’s office is located in Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St. For additional information about the November 8 General Election, the office can be contacted by calling (810) 766-7414.