Flint, MI—The City Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow Flint-registered voters to vote by absentee ballot over the counter for the upcoming Primary Election, to be held on August 2, 2022.

Voters who may not have mailed their completed ballots to the City Clerk’s office should feel free to use the secured ballot drop boxes, which are accessible 24 hours a day, up until 8 p.m. on election night.

The drop boxes are located at the following locations:

In front of Flint City Hall

Between the Police and Fire Departments at City Hall

Fire Station 3, 1525 Martin Luther King Avenue

Fire Station 5, 3402 Western Road

Fire Station 6, 716 W. Pierson Road

Fire Station 8, 202 E. Atherton Road

On Election Day—Tuesday, August 2, 2022—voting precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.



The City Clerk’s office is located in Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St. For additional information about the August 2 Election in general, please contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7414.