Flint, MI—Ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, the Flint City Clerk’s Office released updated information on its hours and important absentee voting deadlines.



The clerk’s office, located at 1101 Saginaw Street in Flint City Hall, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To allow for voting by absentee ballot over-the-counter, the office will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



If you plan to vote absentee, important deadlines are as follows:

Requesting by mail: The clerk’s office must receive your absentee ballot request by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The clerk’s office confirmed it will remain open until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 to meet this state mandate.

Requesting in-person: Registered voters have the right to apply for and receive an absentee ballot in-person at the Flint City Clerk’s Office until Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 4 p.m.

The final deadline for voters to return absentee ballots to the Clerk’s office, either by mail or submitting in-person, is 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Absentee ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.

The Flint City Clerk’s Office and voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

Voters requiring additional information about the Nov. 8, 2022 election are encouraged to contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7414.