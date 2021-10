Flint, MI–The Flint City Council Candidate Forums for Flint’s eighth and ninth wards are now live.

You can view them here.

Not all candidates chose to participate, but all who did were asked the same questions about how they would serve the city–from how they would address blight and crime to balancing the city’s budget.

You can watch forums for wards 1-7 at Flint Beat’s elections page here.